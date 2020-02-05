All apartments in Coronado
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

810 A Ave

810 a Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

810 a Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spacious 5 bedroom home, 3 blocks from Orange Ave - Available July 2019 - Take a walk through this home by visiting here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kTXwtKAxwat

Stylish and sophisticated family home in heart of Coronado Village available July! Only 3 Blocks to Orange Avenue for the 4th of July Parade, restaurants, and shopping; just blocks to beach and Historical Hotel Del Coronado. This well-designed home with exceptional furnishings offers plenty of space for summer fun with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms plus a studio to accommodate 12 guests.

The charming white picket fence welcomes you into a lush green front yard. The inviting entry way opens to a beautiful staircase and spacious floorplan ideal for coastal living. Beautiful wood floors throughout, custom designer paint and quality furnishings fit each room perfectly.

The main level of the home offers plenty of space to entertain, relax and spend time together. A formal living room near the entry way is furnished with a sofa and cushioned bay window and has a built-in wet bar. The family room looking out to the backyard can easily accommodate all friends and family with comfortable seating on sectional sofa and there is a fireplace and TV.

The gourmet kitchen is complete with everything needed to entertain and prepare family meals. Stainless steel appliances include dishwasher, double oven, 4-burner gas stovetop, and refrigerator. The sink overlooks a picturesque view of the backyard and there are convenient pass-through windows from the kitchen to the deck. The formal dining room is right off the kitchen and is beautifully decorated with a large table and comfortable oversized chairs to seat 8 guests. There is an additional dining table to seat 6 off the kitchen and family room.

The bedroom located on the first floor is furnished with a queen bed, desk and built-in cabinets. The full bathroom has a single sink vanity, tiled shower and toilet. A large playroom on the first floor is complete with a TV, toys, games and an extending futon the perfect hangout room for kids!

The Master bedroom is located on the second floor and is well-appointed with a King bed, large dressing closet and bathroom with a double sink vanity, shower and soaking tub. There is a built-in desk area in master as well as a sitting area and TV.

Two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor. The first bedroom has 2 full beds, a large closet and built-in desk space for two, as well as an en-suite bathroom with a double sink vanity, shower and toilet. The second bedroom has a twin bed, built-in closet storage, as well as an en-suite bathroom with vanity sink, shower over tub, and toilet.

The backyard offers a perfect retreat for outdoor living at its finest! Enjoy the coastal breeze and sunshine on the large deck. Comfortable outdoor seating includes a sectional sofa, chairs and a dining table for up to 8 guests. A built-in spa to unwind and relax. A BBQ is available to grill up summer meals!

The studio is attached to the garage and is a perfect place for additional guests. It has a full bed and bathroom.

Parking includes one space in the garage; one space outside behind garage. Laundry is in the garage. There are bikes, beach chairs and toys to enjoy!

*** Please note that in accordance with the Coronado City Council and with respect for our neighbors we require a rental period of no less than 26 nights **

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4798699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 A Ave have any available units?
810 A Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 A Ave have?
Some of 810 A Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 A Ave currently offering any rent specials?
810 A Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 A Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 A Ave is pet friendly.
Does 810 A Ave offer parking?
Yes, 810 A Ave offers parking.
Does 810 A Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 A Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 A Ave have a pool?
No, 810 A Ave does not have a pool.
Does 810 A Ave have accessible units?
No, 810 A Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 810 A Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 A Ave has units with dishwashers.
