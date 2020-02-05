Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spacious 5 bedroom home, 3 blocks from Orange Ave - Available July 2019 - Take a walk through this home by visiting here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kTXwtKAxwat



Stylish and sophisticated family home in heart of Coronado Village available July! Only 3 Blocks to Orange Avenue for the 4th of July Parade, restaurants, and shopping; just blocks to beach and Historical Hotel Del Coronado. This well-designed home with exceptional furnishings offers plenty of space for summer fun with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms plus a studio to accommodate 12 guests.



The charming white picket fence welcomes you into a lush green front yard. The inviting entry way opens to a beautiful staircase and spacious floorplan ideal for coastal living. Beautiful wood floors throughout, custom designer paint and quality furnishings fit each room perfectly.



The main level of the home offers plenty of space to entertain, relax and spend time together. A formal living room near the entry way is furnished with a sofa and cushioned bay window and has a built-in wet bar. The family room looking out to the backyard can easily accommodate all friends and family with comfortable seating on sectional sofa and there is a fireplace and TV.



The gourmet kitchen is complete with everything needed to entertain and prepare family meals. Stainless steel appliances include dishwasher, double oven, 4-burner gas stovetop, and refrigerator. The sink overlooks a picturesque view of the backyard and there are convenient pass-through windows from the kitchen to the deck. The formal dining room is right off the kitchen and is beautifully decorated with a large table and comfortable oversized chairs to seat 8 guests. There is an additional dining table to seat 6 off the kitchen and family room.



The bedroom located on the first floor is furnished with a queen bed, desk and built-in cabinets. The full bathroom has a single sink vanity, tiled shower and toilet. A large playroom on the first floor is complete with a TV, toys, games and an extending futon the perfect hangout room for kids!



The Master bedroom is located on the second floor and is well-appointed with a King bed, large dressing closet and bathroom with a double sink vanity, shower and soaking tub. There is a built-in desk area in master as well as a sitting area and TV.



Two additional bedrooms are located on the second floor. The first bedroom has 2 full beds, a large closet and built-in desk space for two, as well as an en-suite bathroom with a double sink vanity, shower and toilet. The second bedroom has a twin bed, built-in closet storage, as well as an en-suite bathroom with vanity sink, shower over tub, and toilet.



The backyard offers a perfect retreat for outdoor living at its finest! Enjoy the coastal breeze and sunshine on the large deck. Comfortable outdoor seating includes a sectional sofa, chairs and a dining table for up to 8 guests. A built-in spa to unwind and relax. A BBQ is available to grill up summer meals!



The studio is attached to the garage and is a perfect place for additional guests. It has a full bed and bathroom.



Parking includes one space in the garage; one space outside behind garage. Laundry is in the garage. There are bikes, beach chairs and toys to enjoy!



*** Please note that in accordance with the Coronado City Council and with respect for our neighbors we require a rental period of no less than 26 nights **



No Cats Allowed



