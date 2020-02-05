All apartments in Coronado
621 Country Club Lane
621 Country Club Lane

621 Country Club Lane · No Longer Available
Location

621 Country Club Lane, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Seasonal Rental - 26 night minimum stay. Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rate varies depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Single story three bedroom two bath. Close to the beach, open floor plan, large back yard with lush landscaping, BBQ, great for entertaining or lounging in the evening after a day at the beach. 2 queens, 2 singles. Security deposit/reservation fee due at signing. Rent & cleaning fee due 60 days prior to move-in. Call 619-878-1992

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

