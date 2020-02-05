621 Country Club Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Seasonal Rental - 26 night minimum stay. Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rate varies depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Single story three bedroom two bath. Close to the beach, open floor plan, large back yard with lush landscaping, BBQ, great for entertaining or lounging in the evening after a day at the beach. 2 queens, 2 singles. Security deposit/reservation fee due at signing. Rent & cleaning fee due 60 days prior to move-in. Call 619-878-1992