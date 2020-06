Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Long Term one bedroom on Orange Ave. Could be available furnished or unfurnished. These units have been completely remodeled. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, patios with BBQ's, and A/C and Heat. All units come with one assigned parking space. Rent includes internet and cable and all utilities. Complex is close to The Bay, shops, restaurants and Ferry Landing.