Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to Coronado Island! This fully furnished, two-story, single-family home has an open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms and tasteful decor throughout. Plenty of outdoor seating, perfect for enjoying the gorgeous weather. Two car detached garage w/ plenty of storage. The home is close to everything the island has to offer: the Del, Spreckles Park all of Orange Avenue's restaurants and shops. Fully furnished with high end quality pieces.