409 First Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Coronado Village - 3bd/2ba Bayfront Home w/Multi-Million Dollar Views of Downtown Skyline! - Click here to view a 3-D Virtual Tour of this home: https://bit.ly/2MNEzRa



Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent a Coronado waterfront home with unobstructed views of the downtown San Diego skyline! Situated on an over-sized lot, this home offers expansive views with 85 ft of coastal frontage. Spectacular views of the Downtown skyline and Bay from nearly every room in the house. Homes like this rarely come available for rent in Coronado. This single family home has been been very well cared for over the years. Open concept living with dining room and living room both having access to the back patio and yard. Kitchen offers high-end appliances, stone counters and backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. Hard flooring throughout (no carpet) and fresh paint. Low maintenance terraced patio and yard feature above ground spa, 3 hole putting green and of course the Views! An enclosed patio at the front of the home is also perfect for dining and entertaining. An attached 2-car garage, circular driveway and central A/C and heat are just a few more features of this home. Gardener included. Pets considered (upon owner approval). Tenant pays all utilities.



Terms:

Lease- 12-18 months

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets considered

Available Now



