409 First Street

409 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 1st Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Coronado Village - 3bd/2ba Bayfront Home w/Multi-Million Dollar Views of Downtown Skyline! - Click here to view a 3-D Virtual Tour of this home: https://bit.ly/2MNEzRa

Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent a Coronado waterfront home with unobstructed views of the downtown San Diego skyline! Situated on an over-sized lot, this home offers expansive views with 85 ft of coastal frontage. Spectacular views of the Downtown skyline and Bay from nearly every room in the house. Homes like this rarely come available for rent in Coronado. This single family home has been been very well cared for over the years. Open concept living with dining room and living room both having access to the back patio and yard. Kitchen offers high-end appliances, stone counters and backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. Hard flooring throughout (no carpet) and fresh paint. Low maintenance terraced patio and yard feature above ground spa, 3 hole putting green and of course the Views! An enclosed patio at the front of the home is also perfect for dining and entertaining. An attached 2-car garage, circular driveway and central A/C and heat are just a few more features of this home. Gardener included. Pets considered (upon owner approval). Tenant pays all utilities.

Terms:
Lease- 12-18 months
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets considered
Available Now

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

(RLNE5229703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 First Street have any available units?
409 First Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 First Street have?
Some of 409 First Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 First Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 First Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 First Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 First Street is pet friendly.
Does 409 First Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 First Street offers parking.
Does 409 First Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 First Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 First Street have a pool?
No, 409 First Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 First Street have accessible units?
No, 409 First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 First Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 First Street does not have units with dishwashers.
