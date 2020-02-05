Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious single level 2bd/2ba condo in a secure building in a great location in the village. Unit features, AC, a large lanai style balcony off family room with fans and seating, dual living areas, fireplace, large bedrooms, walk in shower, washer and dryer, electric BBQ, 2 assigned parking spaces in secure garage and a housekeeper that comes every other week. This home is fully stocked and ready to make your Coronado vacation the best yet. NO Pets are allowed. Building does have an elevator.