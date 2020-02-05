All apartments in Coronado
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:00 AM

1520 Ynez

1520 Ynez Place · (619) 850-8013
Location

1520 Ynez Place, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1545 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious single level 2bd/2ba condo in a secure building in a great location in the village. Unit features, AC, a large lanai style balcony off family room with fans and seating, dual living areas, fireplace, large bedrooms, walk in shower, washer and dryer, electric BBQ, 2 assigned parking spaces in secure garage and a housekeeper that comes every other week. This home is fully stocked and ready to make your Coronado vacation the best yet. NO Pets are allowed. Building does have an elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Ynez have any available units?
1520 Ynez has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Ynez have?
Some of 1520 Ynez's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Ynez currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Ynez isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Ynez pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Ynez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1520 Ynez offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Ynez does offer parking.
Does 1520 Ynez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Ynez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Ynez have a pool?
No, 1520 Ynez does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Ynez have accessible units?
No, 1520 Ynez does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Ynez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Ynez has units with dishwashers.
