Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect getaway for your summer vacation on Coronado Island. Home features a large yard with a BBQ. 2 car driveway and plenty of street parking. A/C and heat. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Great dining area that leads to a front patio with seating. Living room is spacious and comfortable with an attached office area. Master bedroom is located downstairs with another separate patio.