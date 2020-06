Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous Townhome with high-end finishes located near the Ferry Landing, restaurants, stores & Tidelands Park. Beautiful corner unit adjacent to yard area. King bed in upstairs master, 2 twin beds in upstairs bedroom, & queen bed in downstairs bedroom. Large deck with views of downtown and bay. Fully furnished with use of 4 cruiser bikes, 2 kayaks, BBQ, TVs & music system. Complex has a clubhouse, pool, spa, and BBQs. Rate is for 12 month lease,3 month minimum, summer rates negotiable.