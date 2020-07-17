All apartments in Coronado
Location

135 E Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 135 E Avenue · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
135 E Avenue Available 07/16/20 Spectacular Furnished Vacation Rental 4Bd/3.5Ba Home - Vacation rental: May/Jun @$10,000/Mo, Jul,/Aug @$15,000/Month, Sept @ $10,000/Month
Spectacular Traditional style single family home on a large lot, situated one block from San Diego Bay, restaurants and shops.
Recently remodeled throughout. Open style kitchen exhibits top of the line appliances, granite counters fabulous island with five counter stools as well as adjacent dining room seating eight. Hardwood flooring throughout the property.
Entrance feature grand piano and the living room a gas fireplace. Above the fireplace an LCD, Flat screen TV, sectional sofa, two lounge chair sets and a glass wrought iron table.

Coronado is made up of approximately 30 square miles of land. About 28 Acres of Ocean front surrounded by the Pacific. Coronado Beach has been awarded one of the best beaches in the USA. Famous hotel Del Coronado is a national historical Landmark visited by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Charles Lindbergh or our 14 presidents, a Victorian beachfront masterpiece, serving best brunch and filled with numerous daily activities
You can ride rented bicycles or tricycles along the winding waterfront bike paths, rent a motor boat, jet skis paddle boards and kayaks, cast your line off the fishing pier or just sit back and enjoy watching the sail boats glide by.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3962801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 E Avenue have any available units?
135 E Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 E Avenue have?
Some of 135 E Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 E Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 E Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 E Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 135 E Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 135 E Avenue offer parking?
No, 135 E Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 135 E Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 E Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 E Avenue have a pool?
No, 135 E Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 135 E Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 E Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 E Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 E Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
