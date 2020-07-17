Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

135 E Avenue Available 07/16/20 Spectacular Furnished Vacation Rental 4Bd/3.5Ba Home - Vacation rental: May/Jun @$10,000/Mo, Jul,/Aug @$15,000/Month, Sept @ $10,000/Month

Spectacular Traditional style single family home on a large lot, situated one block from San Diego Bay, restaurants and shops.

Recently remodeled throughout. Open style kitchen exhibits top of the line appliances, granite counters fabulous island with five counter stools as well as adjacent dining room seating eight. Hardwood flooring throughout the property.

Entrance feature grand piano and the living room a gas fireplace. Above the fireplace an LCD, Flat screen TV, sectional sofa, two lounge chair sets and a glass wrought iron table.



Coronado is made up of approximately 30 square miles of land. About 28 Acres of Ocean front surrounded by the Pacific. Coronado Beach has been awarded one of the best beaches in the USA. Famous hotel Del Coronado is a national historical Landmark visited by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Charles Lindbergh or our 14 presidents, a Victorian beachfront masterpiece, serving best brunch and filled with numerous daily activities

You can ride rented bicycles or tricycles along the winding waterfront bike paths, rent a motor boat, jet skis paddle boards and kayaks, cast your line off the fishing pier or just sit back and enjoy watching the sail boats glide by.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3962801)