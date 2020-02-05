1109 Pine Street

Amenities

AMAZING LOCATION! Furnished, long term. One of the best streets in Coronado, just a block from the beach. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bath is a 1/2 block to the beach in the Country Club Estates. Home boasts over 4,000 square feet of luxury living space. Gourmet kitchen with large granite island. Roof top deck with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The property features spacious bedrooms with bathrooms in each bedroom. Plus a family game room on the main floor and executive office on the 2nd floor.