All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 1109 Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
1109 Pine Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

1109 Pine Street

1109 Pine Street · (619) 865-0031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

1109 Pine Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
AMAZING LOCATION! Furnished, long term. One of the best streets in Coronado, just a block from the beach. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bath is a 1/2 block to the beach in the Country Club Estates. Home boasts over 4,000 square feet of luxury living space. Gourmet kitchen with large granite island. Roof top deck with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The property features spacious bedrooms with bathrooms in each bedroom. Plus a family game room on the main floor and executive office on the 2nd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Pine Street have any available units?
1109 Pine Street has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Pine Street have?
Some of 1109 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1109 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Pine Street does offer parking.
Does 1109 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1109 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1109 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1109 Pine Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado Apartments under $2,800Coronado Apartments with Garage
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity