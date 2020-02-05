1044 Isabella Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage air conditioning elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Vaction/Seasonal Rental- Coronado Village, Steps to the Beach! - Spend your vacation in one of the most perfect locations in Coronado. Just steps to one of the best beaches in the country, as well as up the block from all the shops & restaurants Coronado is known for. This beautiful 3200+ square foot home with peek-a-boo ocean views is brand new construction (2019) and features an open-concept living area w/fireplace, gourmet kitchen & retractable wall of glass that opens up for amazing indoor/outdoor living on all 3 levels. The lower level family room with wet bar is great for relaxing or entertaining. Master bedroom has direct access to the small private yard. The 2 guest bedrooms each are well-appointed and have their own en-suit bathrooms. Worried about too many stairs? No need, you can access all levels from the elevator. Home has central AC and an over-sized 1 car garage. Sleeps up to 10. This is off-season rate. July is offered at $30,000 and June and August are $25,000. **Rates vary by month. 26-night minimum** Call for details.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***



DRE# 00907967



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5475363)