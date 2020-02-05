All apartments in Coronado
Find more places like 1044 Isabella Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
1044 Isabella Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

1044 Isabella Avenue

1044 Isabella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Apartments under $2,600
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

1044 Isabella Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Vaction/Seasonal Rental- Coronado Village, Steps to the Beach! - Spend your vacation in one of the most perfect locations in Coronado. Just steps to one of the best beaches in the country, as well as up the block from all the shops & restaurants Coronado is known for. This beautiful 3200+ square foot home with peek-a-boo ocean views is brand new construction (2019) and features an open-concept living area w/fireplace, gourmet kitchen & retractable wall of glass that opens up for amazing indoor/outdoor living on all 3 levels. The lower level family room with wet bar is great for relaxing or entertaining. Master bedroom has direct access to the small private yard. The 2 guest bedrooms each are well-appointed and have their own en-suit bathrooms. Worried about too many stairs? No need, you can access all levels from the elevator. Home has central AC and an over-sized 1 car garage. Sleeps up to 10. This is off-season rate. July is offered at $30,000 and June and August are $25,000. **Rates vary by month. 26-night minimum** Call for details.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5475363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Isabella Avenue have any available units?
1044 Isabella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 Isabella Avenue have?
Some of 1044 Isabella Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Isabella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Isabella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Isabella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1044 Isabella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1044 Isabella Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Isabella Avenue offers parking.
Does 1044 Isabella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Isabella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Isabella Avenue have a pool?
No, 1044 Isabella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Isabella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1044 Isabella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Isabella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 Isabella Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St
Coronado, CA 92118

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms
Coronado Apartments under $2,800Coronado Apartments with Garage
Coronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College