123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Corona, CA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Corona Hills
14 Units Available
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Corona Hills
13 Units Available
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1194 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,309
1250 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2291 Heritage Circle
2291 Heritage Circle, Corona, CA
2291 Heritage Circle Available 07/01/20 Nice 2 Story Pool Home - Text Stephen at 951-736-0991 for a showing. Be sure to include Street Name (Heritage Circle). Beautiful 2 story home with pool. Newer carpet and paint.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1454 Camelot Drive
1454 Camelot Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1495 sqft
1454 Camelot Drive Available 07/16/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Main Street District
1 Unit Available
804 Pyramid Ct.
804 Pyramid Court, Corona, CA
804 Pyramid Ct. Available 07/01/20 - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium conveniently located near the 15 and 91 Freeway.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Tamarack Drive
112 Tamarack Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1559 sqft
112 Tamarack Drive Available 07/11/20 3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bathroom Home in Corona - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com** Coming soon...

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3893 Malaga Street
3893 Malaga Street, Corona, CA
For more information, please contact, Paul Di Marino at (909) 742-8244 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This beautiful home in Corona sits at the end of a quiet street with a huge yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Corona Ranch
1 Unit Available
2614 Las Mercedes Lane
2614 Las Mercedes Lane, Corona, CA
This amazing 2-story POOL Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with an in ground pool and spa that's perfect for entertaining, it is move-in ready! Recently remodeled wood flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
1636 Fairway Drive
1636 Fairway Drive, Corona, CA
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Dos Lagos
1 Unit Available
4313 Owens Street
4313 Owens Street, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1857 sqft
This home is Turn Key ready and located in the Shady Grove community at Dos Logos. This is a resort living 55+ Flex gated community. Open floor plan with the master suite on the main floor, large walk in closet and private bath.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sierra del Oro
1 Unit Available
2110 San Diego Drive
2110 San Diego Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1684 sqft
Upon entering the main level of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home, you will find a formal dining room, kitchen, and living room. There is also a bathroom for your guests and the laundry unit right across with washer and dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
255 E Monterey Road
255 East Monterey Road, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1417 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office space or playroom in an awesome neighborhood. very well maintained. New carpet in master and second bedroom and luxury vinyl in third bedroom. The backyard is spacious and serene.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sierra del Oro
1 Unit Available
3103 Sagewood Lane
3103 Sagewood Lane, Corona, CA
Sierra Del Oro Community gem for rent. 4 bedroom and 3 baths with over 1800 sq ft of living space. Recently painted rooms, newer carpet and ready to move in.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Corona Hills
1 Unit Available
481 Somerset Circle
481 Somerset Drive, Corona, CA
Call 6266756188 Rocky for appointment! Physical keys only,No Lockbox,No Supra!

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1165 Nick Circle
1165 Nick Circle, Corona, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1165 Nick Circle in Corona. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 87

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
973 Naples Drive
973 Naples Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1219 sqft
973 Naples Dr. is a darling, corner SINGLE STORY, POOL home located in the highly sought after Mountain Gate community in So. Corona. The property is 1219 sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
747 Savi Drive #104
747 Savi Dr, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1675 sqft
Resort Style Living-Boardwalk Town Home - MAJOR RENT REDUCTION for immediate occupancy!!!New construction at the luxury Boardwalk Townhomes. Resort-style living in a gated community with pool, spa & cabana's, tot lot & bbq's.
Results within 1 mile of Corona

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
20315 Winton Street
20315 Winton Street, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2314 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Sierra
1 Unit Available
11833 Norwood Drive
11833 Norwood Avenue, Riverside, CA
- (RLNE5177523)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Retreat
1 Unit Available
7860 Summer Day Drive
7860 Summer Day Dr, Temescal Valley, CA
Super Hard to Find Pool Home For Lease in the Retreat. Man Guarded Gate Community, Fantastic Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms ( 1 Downstairs with Full Bath), 4 Baths + Bonus Room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
The Retreat
1 Unit Available
7772 Sanctuary Drive
7772 Sanctuary Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975. Luxury Estate in 24 hr. Guard Gated "Retreat" Community. Surrounded by Cleveland National Forest.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Norco Hills
1 Unit Available
1354 Abilene Place
1354 Abilene Place, Norco, CA
Paradise living home perched upon a hill with an amazing panoramic view of the valley and tucked within a Cul-de-Sac. This is truly sets the stage for a traveler and entertaining.

June 2020 Corona Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corona Rent Report. Corona rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corona rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Corona rents declined over the past month

Corona rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corona stand at $1,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,267 for a two-bedroom. Corona's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corona, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Corona

    As rents have increased slightly in Corona, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Corona is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Corona's median two-bedroom rent of $2,267 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Corona.
    • While Corona's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Corona than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Corona is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

