All apartments in Concord
Find more places like
Crossroads.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
Crossroads
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Crossroads

Open Now until 6pm
5378 Clayton Rd · (443) 400-7611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Clayton Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA 94521
Clayton Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 90B · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 90J · Avail. Aug 2

$2,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 852 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossroads.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
on-site laundry
carport
cc payments
green community
online portal
smoke-free community
Our newly remodeled apartments at Crossroads in Concord, California include exceptional one- and two-bedroom floor plans with granite-style countertops, private patios, and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities including a resort-style pool and on-site pet park make Crossroads a place that you and your furry friend will want to call home. Our premier location is minutes away from California State University East Bay Concord Campus, Sleep Train Pavilion, and shopping and dining options at Clayton Valley Shopping Center and Todos Santos Plaza. Our pet-friendly apartment homes are also minutes from BART, I-680, Highway 242, and Highway 4, allowing you easy access to San Francisco, Napa Valley, and the rest of the Bay Area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $47.50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restriction.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Carport: 1 space; Open lot: included lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crossroads have any available units?
Crossroads has 2 units available starting at $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crossroads have?
Some of Crossroads's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossroads currently offering any rent specials?
Crossroads is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossroads pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossroads is pet friendly.
Does Crossroads offer parking?
Yes, Crossroads offers parking.
Does Crossroads have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossroads offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossroads have a pool?
Yes, Crossroads has a pool.
Does Crossroads have accessible units?
No, Crossroads does not have accessible units.
Does Crossroads have units with dishwashers?
No, Crossroads does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Crossroads have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crossroads has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd
Concord, CA 94518
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St
Concord, CA 94520
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St
Concord, CA 94519
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive
Concord, CA 94521
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94520
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd
Concord, CA 94518
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 BedroomsConcord Apartments with ParkingConcord Apartments with PoolConcord Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis LakeClayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayCalifornia State University-SacramentoUniversity of California-Berkeley