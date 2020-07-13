Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool e-payments cats allowed on-site laundry carport cc payments green community online portal smoke-free community

Our newly remodeled apartments at Crossroads in Concord, California include exceptional one- and two-bedroom floor plans with granite-style countertops, private patios, and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities including a resort-style pool and on-site pet park make Crossroads a place that you and your furry friend will want to call home. Our premier location is minutes away from California State University East Bay Concord Campus, Sleep Train Pavilion, and shopping and dining options at Clayton Valley Shopping Center and Todos Santos Plaza. Our pet-friendly apartment homes are also minutes from BART, I-680, Highway 242, and Highway 4, allowing you easy access to San Francisco, Napa Valley, and the rest of the Bay Area.

