5075 Valley Crest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool. Maximum 2 vehicles per unit. No commercial vehicles allowed to park on the premises.



The location is great. Less than 4 miles to Concord BART. Shopping and dining across the street and just a couple of blocks to Newhall Park.



Rent includes water and garbage!



* Minimum one year lease at $2295.00 per month and $2500.00 security deposit

* This property does not accept pets

* Tenant responsible for PG&E and cable

* Owner pays Water and Garbage

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION

BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055



Jill Goolsby CalDRE #01849474



Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.