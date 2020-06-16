5075 Valley Crest Drive

Amenities
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool. Maximum 2 vehicles per unit. No commercial vehicles allowed to park on the premises.
The location is great. Less than 4 miles to Concord BART. Shopping and dining across the street and just a couple of blocks to Newhall Park.
Rent includes water and garbage!
* Minimum one year lease at $2295.00 per month and $2500.00 security deposit
* This property does not accept pets
* Tenant responsible for PG&E and cable
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval
Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)
THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION
BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055
Jill Goolsby CalDRE #01849474
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.