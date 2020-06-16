All apartments in Concord
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5075 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA 94521
Clayton Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 258 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool. Maximum 2 vehicles per unit. No commercial vehicles allowed to park on the premises.

The location is great. Less than 4 miles to Concord BART. Shopping and dining across the street and just a couple of blocks to Newhall Park.

Rent includes water and garbage!

* Minimum one year lease at $2295.00 per month and $2500.00 security deposit
* This property does not accept pets
* Tenant responsible for PG&E and cable
* Owner pays Water and Garbage
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION
BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055

Jill Goolsby CalDRE #01849474

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5075 Valley Crest Drive have any available units?
5075 Valley Crest Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5075 Valley Crest Drive have?
Some of 5075 Valley Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5075 Valley Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5075 Valley Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5075 Valley Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5075 Valley Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 5075 Valley Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5075 Valley Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 5075 Valley Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5075 Valley Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5075 Valley Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5075 Valley Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 5075 Valley Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5075 Valley Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5075 Valley Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5075 Valley Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5075 Valley Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5075 Valley Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
