Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:41 PM

2824 Westgate Avenue

2824 Westgate Avenue · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2824 Westgate Avenue, Concord, CA 94520
Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been remodeled top to bottom with hardwood floors, granite counters, dual paned windows and stainless steel appliances. The living room is large and has a wood burning fireplace. One car garage with hook ups for a washer and dryer. The back yard is huge with shade trees and a patio for entertaining.
Great Concord location, close to North Concord BART and HWY 242.

Washer and dryer included!

* Minimum one year lease at $2595/ mo and $2800 Security deposit
* This property does not accept pets
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Owner provides yard service front and back

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION
BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055

Jill Goolsby CalDRE #01849474

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Westgate Avenue have any available units?
2824 Westgate Avenue has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2824 Westgate Avenue have?
Some of 2824 Westgate Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Westgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Westgate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Westgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2824 Westgate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2824 Westgate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Westgate Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2824 Westgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2824 Westgate Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Westgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 2824 Westgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Westgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2824 Westgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Westgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Westgate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 Westgate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 Westgate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
