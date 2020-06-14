2824 Westgate Avenue

Amenities

This fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been remodeled top to bottom with hardwood floors, granite counters, dual paned windows and stainless steel appliances. The living room is large and has a wood burning fireplace. One car garage with hook ups for a washer and dryer. The back yard is huge with shade trees and a patio for entertaining.

Great Concord location, close to North Concord BART and HWY 242.



Washer and dryer included!



* Minimum one year lease at $2595/ mo and $2800 Security deposit

* This property does not accept pets

* Tenant responsible for all utilities

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Owner provides yard service front and back



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



