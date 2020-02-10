All apartments in Citrus Heights
7576 Sylvan Creek Ct
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:06 AM

7576 Sylvan Creek Ct

7576 Sylvan Creek Court · (916) 342-2577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7576 Sylvan Creek Court, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sylvan Old Auburn Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Excellent popular one-story house with 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 2 car garage. Very roomy with large separate family room, leaving room, dining room, large walking closets, laundry room, waled ceiling, bay window, sound system, ceiling fans in all rooms and fire place. Beautiful backyard with fruit trees and patio. The house is located in safe cul-de-sac and well established neighborhood. It is in immaculate condition in & out with a new roof, heating & cooling system and new 2-tone paint. North/South oriented, which makes it very energy efficient. Closely situated to all shopping centers, business districts, San Juan School District and easy access to all High Ways and Free Ways in northern California. NO PETS OR ANIMALS. Available for move-in right now. Please call me at show contact info for more information and show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct have any available units?
7576 Sylvan Creek Ct has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct have?
Some of 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7576 Sylvan Creek Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Heights.
Does 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct does offer parking.
Does 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7576 Sylvan Creek Ct has units with dishwashers.
