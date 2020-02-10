7576 Sylvan Creek Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Excellent popular one-story house with 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 2 car garage. Very roomy with large separate family room, leaving room, dining room, large walking closets, laundry room, waled ceiling, bay window, sound system, ceiling fans in all rooms and fire place. Beautiful backyard with fruit trees and patio. The house is located in safe cul-de-sac and well established neighborhood. It is in immaculate condition in & out with a new roof, heating & cooling system and new 2-tone paint. North/South oriented, which makes it very energy efficient. Closely situated to all shopping centers, business districts, San Juan School District and easy access to all High Ways and Free Ways in northern California. NO PETS OR ANIMALS. Available for move-in right now. Please call me at show contact info for more information and show.