Citrus Heights, CA
6458 Mauana Way
Last updated June 13 2020

6458 Mauana Way

6458 Mauana Way · No Longer Available
Location

6458 Mauana Way, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sylvan Old Auburn Road

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Duplex - Two bedrooms, one bath. One car garage. Close to shopping, dining, public transportation and I80. Renters Insurance is required. No smoking and no pets. $1,295.00 rent $1,295.00 security deposit with a monthly flat rate of $90.00 for water, sewer and garbage.

Applications can be found on our website www.resultspm01.com.
please contact Results Property Management, Tawney Nemechek: resultspm01@gmail.com
Minimum FICO score: 650, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount, verifiable positive 2 years past rental history. Renters Insurance required. NO evictions, NO exceptions.

Results Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6458 Mauana Way have any available units?
6458 Mauana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Heights, CA.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
Is 6458 Mauana Way currently offering any rent specials?
6458 Mauana Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6458 Mauana Way pet-friendly?
No, 6458 Mauana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Heights.
Does 6458 Mauana Way offer parking?
Yes, 6458 Mauana Way does offer parking.
Does 6458 Mauana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6458 Mauana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6458 Mauana Way have a pool?
No, 6458 Mauana Way does not have a pool.
Does 6458 Mauana Way have accessible units?
No, 6458 Mauana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6458 Mauana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6458 Mauana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6458 Mauana Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6458 Mauana Way does not have units with air conditioning.
