Citrus Heights, CA
Atwood Apartments
Atwood Apartments

5400 Heritage Tree Ln · (916) 588-3438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Birdcage Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0804 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$1,974

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atwood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
bbq/grill
carport
pool table
Discover peace of mind at Atwood Apartments

Stepping into a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom home at our Citrus Heights Apartments, you sigh, overtaken by a familiar feeling of peace. You’re home. (+more)

Gorgeous kitchens featuring granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings usher you in. Imagine cooking a delicious meal in your apartment’s gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the warmth of a fireplace in the winter and climate control in the summer. A full-sized washer and dryer offer the utmost in convenience to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Oversized oval tubs bid you to rinse away the day, while a swimming pool, bubbling spa, and fitness center on-site pique your playful side. Don’t forget to bring your best furry friend with you; we are more than pet-friendly, we are pet passionate and have a dog park to prove it! With extra storage and covered parking, your home will be perfect for what you’re looking for right outside of Sacramento. Feeling social? Enjoy our updated, artfully designed clubhouse co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $1/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $50/month, detached garage $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage 5'x5' $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atwood Apartments have any available units?
Atwood Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Atwood Apartments have?
Some of Atwood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Atwood Apartments is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Atwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Atwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Atwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Atwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Atwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Atwood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Atwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Atwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Atwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Atwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Atwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Atwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
