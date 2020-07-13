Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool e-payments garage hot tub bbq/grill carport pool table

Discover peace of mind at Atwood Apartments



Stepping into a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom home at our Citrus Heights Apartments, you sigh, overtaken by a familiar feeling of peace. You’re home. (+more)



Gorgeous kitchens featuring granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings usher you in. Imagine cooking a delicious meal in your apartment’s gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the warmth of a fireplace in the winter and climate control in the summer. A full-sized washer and dryer offer the utmost in convenience to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Oversized oval tubs bid you to rinse away the day, while a swimming pool, bubbling spa, and fitness center on-site pique your playful side. Don’t forget to bring your best furry friend with you; we are more than pet-friendly, we are pet passionate and have a dog park to prove it! With extra storage and covered parking, your home will be perfect for what you’re looking for right outside of Sacramento. Feeling social? Enjoy our updated, artfully designed clubhouse co