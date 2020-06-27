All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8532 Forest Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8532 Forest Park Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

8532 Forest Park Street

8532 Forest Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8532 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Best Location and model in the master planned community “The Preserve at Chino”. The property includes 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a bonus loft upstairs. One bedroom and one bathroom conveniently locate on main floor, perfect for in-laws or guests. Through the formal entry, you will be greeted by NEW interior paint and carpet, beautiful wood flooring and shutters. The main floor features formal living room and dining room, upgraded kitchen adjacent to spacious family room, which includes a fireplace and opens to side yard. Large kitchen with granite top, spacious island, lots of cabinets, big walk in pantry, plenty of storage room, and stainless steel appliances. The 2nd-floor features over-sized master suite with walk-in closet and dual sinks vanity, two large additional bedrooms, an individual laundry room, and a loft perfect for office/study or game room. Other upgrades include plenty of recessed lighting, water softener and water filter. Living in the Preserve, you can get access to resort style amenities including state-of-art Parkhouse with 24 hour gym, business center, Olympic size swimming pool, kids pool, BBQ areas, tennis courts, movie theater, multipurpose hall, year round community events etc. Prestigious schools, K-8th grade California distinguished school: Cal Aero Academy is just several minutes walking distance. High school is award winning Chino Hills High. Community Center/Library is next to school, which offers various activities for kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 Forest Park Street have any available units?
8532 Forest Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8532 Forest Park Street have?
Some of 8532 Forest Park Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 Forest Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Forest Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Forest Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 8532 Forest Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8532 Forest Park Street offer parking?
No, 8532 Forest Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 8532 Forest Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8532 Forest Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Forest Park Street have a pool?
Yes, 8532 Forest Park Street has a pool.
Does 8532 Forest Park Street have accessible units?
No, 8532 Forest Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Forest Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8532 Forest Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside