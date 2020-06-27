8532 Forest Park Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room on-site laundry pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Best Location and model in the master planned community “The Preserve at Chino”. The property includes 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus a bonus loft upstairs. One bedroom and one bathroom conveniently locate on main floor, perfect for in-laws or guests. Through the formal entry, you will be greeted by NEW interior paint and carpet, beautiful wood flooring and shutters. The main floor features formal living room and dining room, upgraded kitchen adjacent to spacious family room, which includes a fireplace and opens to side yard. Large kitchen with granite top, spacious island, lots of cabinets, big walk in pantry, plenty of storage room, and stainless steel appliances. The 2nd-floor features over-sized master suite with walk-in closet and dual sinks vanity, two large additional bedrooms, an individual laundry room, and a loft perfect for office/study or game room. Other upgrades include plenty of recessed lighting, water softener and water filter. Living in the Preserve, you can get access to resort style amenities including state-of-art Parkhouse with 24 hour gym, business center, Olympic size swimming pool, kids pool, BBQ areas, tennis courts, movie theater, multipurpose hall, year round community events etc. Prestigious schools, K-8th grade California distinguished school: Cal Aero Academy is just several minutes walking distance. High school is award winning Chino Hills High. Community Center/Library is next to school, which offers various activities for kids.