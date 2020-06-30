8206 W Preserve Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhouse - Gorgeous Former Model in The Preserve Community of Chino boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in approximately 1,754 square feet of living space. This home has amazing features such as a dual sided fireplace, a built in book and entertainment case in the living room, and built in speakers in the living room and master bedroom! It also comes with Slate tile flooring downstairs, crown molding, and plantation shutters. The kitchen has Quartz countertops with a stone tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and two pantries. The large master bedroom is a dream with a seating area which showcases a stone fireplace to relax by. The master bath features a Jacuzzi tub, dual vanity, and white cabinetry. The garage offers even more storage with built in cabinets.



(RLNE5440626)