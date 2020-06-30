All apartments in Chino
Last updated January 27 2020

8206 W Preserve Loop

8206 West Preserve Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8206 West Preserve Loop, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhouse - Gorgeous Former Model in The Preserve Community of Chino boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in approximately 1,754 square feet of living space. This home has amazing features such as a dual sided fireplace, a built in book and entertainment case in the living room, and built in speakers in the living room and master bedroom! It also comes with Slate tile flooring downstairs, crown molding, and plantation shutters. The kitchen has Quartz countertops with a stone tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and two pantries. The large master bedroom is a dream with a seating area which showcases a stone fireplace to relax by. The master bath features a Jacuzzi tub, dual vanity, and white cabinetry. The garage offers even more storage with built in cabinets.

(RLNE5440626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 W Preserve Loop have any available units?
8206 W Preserve Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8206 W Preserve Loop have?
Some of 8206 W Preserve Loop's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 W Preserve Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8206 W Preserve Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 W Preserve Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 8206 W Preserve Loop is pet friendly.
Does 8206 W Preserve Loop offer parking?
Yes, 8206 W Preserve Loop offers parking.
Does 8206 W Preserve Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 W Preserve Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 W Preserve Loop have a pool?
No, 8206 W Preserve Loop does not have a pool.
Does 8206 W Preserve Loop have accessible units?
No, 8206 W Preserve Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 W Preserve Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 8206 W Preserve Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

