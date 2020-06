Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room

Welcome to THE PRESERVES" ... This Three Story Condominium FEATURES: 2 BEDROOMS, a Master Bedroom and a Jr. Suite. INCLUDES: Water Softener, Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator and Stove. Resort like community. You will have acces to The Club House: Gym, Theater, Business Center, Pools and Spas, Children's Playgrounds and so much more. Home is located in just a short distance from the 71 Freeway, schools, shopping. ONE PET WELCOME with a Pet Restriction