8072 Horizon

Amenities

granite counters garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 5 Bed 3 Bath In The Preserve! Call Today! - Wonderful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. This home is 3120 sqft with a large kitchen that has beautiful granite counter tops. There is 3 car garage with one of the spots being a tandem. The home has central A/C and a great fireplace in the living room. The backyard is very low maintenance.



Please call today for further details and showing times.



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



(RLNE4740755)