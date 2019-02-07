All apartments in Chino
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
7915 Spring Hill Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:44 AM

7915 Spring Hill Street

7915 Spring Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

7915 Spring Hill Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Available around March 1st 2020. Beautiful 5 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms house in a lovely and quite neighborhood in the prestigious The Preserve Community. Large backyard, 2-car garage. Duel Central air and heating. Easy access to the 60, 71, and 91 freeway. Close to school, parks, and shopping area. Rent includes gardening and access to all community amenities including: community parks, theater room, 24-hour fitness center, large pool, tennis court, outdoor entertainment area. Excellent schools - Cal Aero Preserve Academy (1st-8th grade) and Chino Hills High. Pets OK! The house will be ready for move-in around March 1st 2020. Call or email for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Spring Hill Street have any available units?
7915 Spring Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7915 Spring Hill Street have?
Some of 7915 Spring Hill Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Spring Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Spring Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Spring Hill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Spring Hill Street is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Spring Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 7915 Spring Hill Street offers parking.
Does 7915 Spring Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Spring Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Spring Hill Street have a pool?
Yes, 7915 Spring Hill Street has a pool.
Does 7915 Spring Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 7915 Spring Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Spring Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7915 Spring Hill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
