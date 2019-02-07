7915 Spring Hill Street

Amenities

Available around March 1st 2020. Beautiful 5 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms house in a lovely and quite neighborhood in the prestigious The Preserve Community. Large backyard, 2-car garage. Duel Central air and heating. Easy access to the 60, 71, and 91 freeway. Close to school, parks, and shopping area. Rent includes gardening and access to all community amenities including: community parks, theater room, 24-hour fitness center, large pool, tennis court, outdoor entertainment area. Excellent schools - Cal Aero Preserve Academy (1st-8th grade) and Chino Hills High. Pets OK! The house will be ready for move-in around March 1st 2020. Call or email for appointment.