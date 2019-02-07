All apartments in Chino
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:05 PM

7781 GARDEN PARK Street

7781 Garden Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

7781 Garden Park Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
LARGE 4,396 Sqft Modern home with 5 BRs+1 Bonus Rm, 1 Den, 1 Loft and 4.5 baths! Built in 2007! Sides nature trail. Quiet neighborhood. Great curb appeal+long 4 car driveway. Gorgeous wood floors, spacious living & formal dining. Bright, big family rm w soaring, cathedral ceiling! OPEN LAYOUT! Interact w guests from modern kitchen with large island doubling as seating area/bar, all granite counters+full backsplash, lots of cabinets, huge pantry! Den, laundry rm, 3 car garage with epoxy floor! TWO MASTER BRs (one each floor). On 2nd floor - 3 BRs, Large loft (perfect for entertainment/office/workout), and a Dream Master suite - view nature trail & sunrise, entertainment cove, luxurious master bath (bath tub, 2 large vanities w mirrors & granite counters), huge walk-in closet, & personal office! New park w tennis & basketball courts @ 2 min walk. Access to resort-like clubhouse (pools, spas, movie theater, workout rm, tennis courts) included in rent. Great neighboring schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7781 GARDEN PARK Street have any available units?
7781 GARDEN PARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7781 GARDEN PARK Street have?
Some of 7781 GARDEN PARK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7781 GARDEN PARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
7781 GARDEN PARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7781 GARDEN PARK Street pet-friendly?
No, 7781 GARDEN PARK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 7781 GARDEN PARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 7781 GARDEN PARK Street offers parking.
Does 7781 GARDEN PARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7781 GARDEN PARK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7781 GARDEN PARK Street have a pool?
Yes, 7781 GARDEN PARK Street has a pool.
Does 7781 GARDEN PARK Street have accessible units?
No, 7781 GARDEN PARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7781 GARDEN PARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7781 GARDEN PARK Street has units with dishwashers.
