7781 GARDEN PARK Street

Amenities
LARGE 4,396 Sqft Modern home with 5 BRs+1 Bonus Rm, 1 Den, 1 Loft and 4.5 baths! Built in 2007! Sides nature trail. Quiet neighborhood. Great curb appeal+long 4 car driveway. Gorgeous wood floors, spacious living & formal dining. Bright, big family rm w soaring, cathedral ceiling! OPEN LAYOUT! Interact w guests from modern kitchen with large island doubling as seating area/bar, all granite counters+full backsplash, lots of cabinets, huge pantry! Den, laundry rm, 3 car garage with epoxy floor! TWO MASTER BRs (one each floor). On 2nd floor - 3 BRs, Large loft (perfect for entertainment/office/workout), and a Dream Master suite - view nature trail & sunrise, entertainment cove, luxurious master bath (bath tub, 2 large vanities w mirrors & granite counters), huge walk-in closet, & personal office! New park w tennis & basketball courts @ 2 min walk. Access to resort-like clubhouse (pools, spas, movie theater, workout rm, tennis courts) included in rent. Great neighboring schools.