7781 GARDEN PARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

LARGE 4,396 Sqft Modern home with 5 BRs+1 Bonus Rm, 1 Den, 1 Loft and 4.5 baths! Built in 2007! Sides nature trail. Quiet neighborhood. Great curb appeal+long 4 car driveway. Gorgeous wood floors, spacious living & formal dining. Bright, big family rm w soaring, cathedral ceiling! OPEN LAYOUT! Interact w guests from modern kitchen with large island doubling as seating area/bar, all granite counters+full backsplash, lots of cabinets, huge pantry! Den, laundry rm, 3 car garage with epoxy floor! TWO MASTER BRs (one each floor). On 2nd floor - 3 BRs, Large loft (perfect for entertainment/office/workout), and a Dream Master suite - view nature trail & sunrise, entertainment cove, luxurious master bath (bath tub, 2 large vanities w mirrors & granite counters), huge walk-in closet, & personal office! New park w tennis & basketball courts @ 2 min walk. Access to resort-like clubhouse (pools, spas, movie theater, workout rm, tennis courts) included in rent. Great neighboring schools.