Amenities
6998 AVIGNON DR CHINO 91710 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Brand new home! Built by Lennar just completed in Jan 2018. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1,829 living sqft. w/central air & heat. Desirable floor plan, bright and airy, spacious living room connecting to dining area with sliding glass door leading to the backyard. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Refrigerator is included. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms, linen cabinets and the laundry room. All bedrooms have closet organizers. This home comes with a tankless water heater and Solar Panels saving $ on energy costs. This home is very close to the community playground and is ready to move in.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Electricity will remain in owners name. Tenant will be billed $150 monthly
LANDSCAPING: Tenants responsibility
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/application
(RLNE3869489)