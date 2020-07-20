6950 Saginaw Street

NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET !!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a loft in 2nd floor. 2 cars attached garage. Community pool and gym. It is conveniently located near schools and shopping centers. This property is available for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
