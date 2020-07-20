All apartments in Chino
6950 Saginaw Street
6950 Saginaw Street

6950 Saginaw St · No Longer Available
Location

6950 Saginaw St, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET !!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a loft in 2nd floor. 2 cars attached garage. Community pool and gym. It is conveniently located near schools and shopping centers. This property is available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6950 Saginaw Street have any available units?
6950 Saginaw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6950 Saginaw Street have?
Some of 6950 Saginaw Street's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6950 Saginaw Street currently offering any rent specials?
6950 Saginaw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6950 Saginaw Street pet-friendly?
No, 6950 Saginaw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6950 Saginaw Street offer parking?
Yes, 6950 Saginaw Street offers parking.
Does 6950 Saginaw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6950 Saginaw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6950 Saginaw Street have a pool?
Yes, 6950 Saginaw Street has a pool.
Does 6950 Saginaw Street have accessible units?
No, 6950 Saginaw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6950 Saginaw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6950 Saginaw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
