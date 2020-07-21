All apartments in Chino
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:18 AM

6939 Castor Street

6939 Castor Street · No Longer Available
Location

6939 Castor Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous newly remodeled home located in the the Artisan Collection Community. The home resides deep within the community, away from busy streets and foot traffic. There is a small gated patio in front of the house, great for entertaining or a quiet sitting area to take in the mountain views and fresh air. As you walk through the front door, you'll be greeted with freshly painted walls, laminated wood floors, and natural lighting throughout the home. You'll find recessed lights, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and plenty of spacious cabinets in the kitchen. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. There is an attached two car garage, and washer/dryer hookup. The community boasts two crystal clear swimming pools, spa, barbecue, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor seating area with large fireplace and plenty of parking spaces. Close to variety of restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores, and major freeways. Please come and have a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6939 Castor Street have any available units?
6939 Castor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6939 Castor Street have?
Some of 6939 Castor Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6939 Castor Street currently offering any rent specials?
6939 Castor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6939 Castor Street pet-friendly?
No, 6939 Castor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6939 Castor Street offer parking?
Yes, 6939 Castor Street offers parking.
Does 6939 Castor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6939 Castor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6939 Castor Street have a pool?
Yes, 6939 Castor Street has a pool.
Does 6939 Castor Street have accessible units?
No, 6939 Castor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6939 Castor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6939 Castor Street has units with dishwashers.
