6939 Castor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous newly remodeled home located in the the Artisan Collection Community. The home resides deep within the community, away from busy streets and foot traffic. There is a small gated patio in front of the house, great for entertaining or a quiet sitting area to take in the mountain views and fresh air. As you walk through the front door, you'll be greeted with freshly painted walls, laminated wood floors, and natural lighting throughout the home. You'll find recessed lights, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and plenty of spacious cabinets in the kitchen. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. There is an attached two car garage, and washer/dryer hookup. The community boasts two crystal clear swimming pools, spa, barbecue, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor seating area with large fireplace and plenty of parking spaces. Close to variety of restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores, and major freeways. Please come and have a look!