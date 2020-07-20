6854 Cosmos Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly

Look no further! This fully upgraded model home is now available for rent! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 1600 square feet of living space. Located close to great schools in the Chino Valley Unified School district and easy access to the 60 freeway. The community features a pool, spa, barbecue and play areas. Don't wait, this home will not be available long!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Gardener Provided

PET POLICY: No Pets