Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

6854 Cosmos Street

6854 Cosmos Street · No Longer Available
Location

6854 Cosmos Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
Look no further! This fully upgraded model home is now available for rent! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 1600 square feet of living space. Located close to great schools in the Chino Valley Unified School district and easy access to the 60 freeway. The community features a pool, spa, barbecue and play areas. Don't wait, this home will not be available long!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Gardener Provided
PET POLICY: No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

