6844 Groves Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities

Four bedrooms, three baths single family residence on a beautifully tree-lined street in Chino. One bedroom downstairs. Three bedroom upstairs with a big bonus room. Fireplace, winding staircase, central air conditioning and heating. Laminated wood floor downstairs. Tiles in all bathrooms. Carpet upstairs. Formal dining room. Kitchen is next to the family room, faces the backyard. Large front and back yards. Bonus room can be used as entertainment center or office. Quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping and schools.