All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 6844 Groves Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
6844 Groves Street
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:46 PM

6844 Groves Street

6844 Groves Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6844 Groves Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Four bedrooms, three baths single family residence on a beautifully tree-lined street in Chino. One bedroom downstairs. Three bedroom upstairs with a big bonus room. Fireplace, winding staircase, central air conditioning and heating. Laminated wood floor downstairs. Tiles in all bathrooms. Carpet upstairs. Formal dining room. Kitchen is next to the family room, faces the backyard. Large front and back yards. Bonus room can be used as entertainment center or office. Quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6844 Groves Street have any available units?
6844 Groves Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6844 Groves Street have?
Some of 6844 Groves Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6844 Groves Street currently offering any rent specials?
6844 Groves Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6844 Groves Street pet-friendly?
No, 6844 Groves Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6844 Groves Street offer parking?
No, 6844 Groves Street does not offer parking.
Does 6844 Groves Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6844 Groves Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6844 Groves Street have a pool?
No, 6844 Groves Street does not have a pool.
Does 6844 Groves Street have accessible units?
No, 6844 Groves Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6844 Groves Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6844 Groves Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside