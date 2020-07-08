All apartments in Chino
Location

6506 Vanderbilt Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
6506 VANDERBILT ST CHINO, 91710 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - Elegant model-home-like single family house for rent in the College Park Community in Chino. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + loft, formal dining area, 3,118 living sq. ft. with central air/heat. This property offers stunning wood floors, open floor plan, cozy fireplace in the family room, downstairs office, extra storage in the garage and the kitchen is upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, lots of cabinet space. There is one full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find the remaining 3 bedrooms and loft area. The master has a walk-in closet with custom closet organizer and tile shower enclosure. Rental also includes access to clubhouse with gym, junior Olympic swimming pool, family pool, splash park, spa, BBQ area, cabana area, dressing room, outdoor shower, and luxury meeting rooms. This property is located off Mountain and Eucalyptus in the City of Chino.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: May be allowed. Submit photo with application

(RLNE3448163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Vanderbilt St have any available units?
6506 Vanderbilt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Vanderbilt St have?
Some of 6506 Vanderbilt St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Vanderbilt St currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Vanderbilt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Vanderbilt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6506 Vanderbilt St is pet friendly.
Does 6506 Vanderbilt St offer parking?
Yes, 6506 Vanderbilt St offers parking.
Does 6506 Vanderbilt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 Vanderbilt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Vanderbilt St have a pool?
Yes, 6506 Vanderbilt St has a pool.
Does 6506 Vanderbilt St have accessible units?
No, 6506 Vanderbilt St does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Vanderbilt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6506 Vanderbilt St does not have units with dishwashers.

