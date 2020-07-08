Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

6506 VANDERBILT ST CHINO, 91710 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - Elegant model-home-like single family house for rent in the College Park Community in Chino. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + loft, formal dining area, 3,118 living sq. ft. with central air/heat. This property offers stunning wood floors, open floor plan, cozy fireplace in the family room, downstairs office, extra storage in the garage and the kitchen is upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, lots of cabinet space. There is one full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find the remaining 3 bedrooms and loft area. The master has a walk-in closet with custom closet organizer and tile shower enclosure. Rental also includes access to clubhouse with gym, junior Olympic swimming pool, family pool, splash park, spa, BBQ area, cabana area, dressing room, outdoor shower, and luxury meeting rooms. This property is located off Mountain and Eucalyptus in the City of Chino.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: May be allowed. Submit photo with application



(RLNE3448163)