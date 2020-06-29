All apartments in Chino
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
6038 Bellevue Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:17 PM

6038 Bellevue Street

6038 Bellevue Street · No Longer Available
Location

6038 Bellevue Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2 bed/2 bath condo is located in the College Park community of Chino.

This home is conveniently located near Ruben S Ayala Park and just a short drive away from the Shoppes at Chino Hills! This condo also faces a small community park and is an end unit with lots of windows for natural light!

The first floor of this condo contains and entry way and 2 car garage. Upstairs leads to a spacious great room with sliding glass door to the patio facing the park and attached to the open floor plan kitchen.

Kitchen is spacious with an island and breakfast bar. The refrigerator is included in the rent!

This condo also has its own laundry room with included washer and dryer! Hall bathroom is conveniently located for guests and the second bedroom. Master bedroom has attached master bath with double sinks and a walk in closet.

This home has central heating and air and renting it gets you access to all of the HOA community amenities!

Included with the rent without warranty: refrigerator, washer and dryer.

**Small dogs and cats allowed,**

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,060, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6038 Bellevue Street have any available units?
6038 Bellevue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6038 Bellevue Street have?
Some of 6038 Bellevue Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6038 Bellevue Street currently offering any rent specials?
6038 Bellevue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6038 Bellevue Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6038 Bellevue Street is pet friendly.
Does 6038 Bellevue Street offer parking?
Yes, 6038 Bellevue Street offers parking.
Does 6038 Bellevue Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6038 Bellevue Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6038 Bellevue Street have a pool?
No, 6038 Bellevue Street does not have a pool.
Does 6038 Bellevue Street have accessible units?
No, 6038 Bellevue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6038 Bellevue Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6038 Bellevue Street does not have units with dishwashers.
