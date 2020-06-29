6038 Bellevue Street

Amenities

This 2 bed/2 bath condo is located in the College Park community of Chino.



This home is conveniently located near Ruben S Ayala Park and just a short drive away from the Shoppes at Chino Hills! This condo also faces a small community park and is an end unit with lots of windows for natural light!



The first floor of this condo contains and entry way and 2 car garage. Upstairs leads to a spacious great room with sliding glass door to the patio facing the park and attached to the open floor plan kitchen.



Kitchen is spacious with an island and breakfast bar. The refrigerator is included in the rent!



This condo also has its own laundry room with included washer and dryer! Hall bathroom is conveniently located for guests and the second bedroom. Master bedroom has attached master bath with double sinks and a walk in closet.



This home has central heating and air and renting it gets you access to all of the HOA community amenities!



Included with the rent without warranty: refrigerator, washer and dryer.



**Small dogs and cats allowed,**



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,060, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now



