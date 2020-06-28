6032 Lyon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

College Park charming two-story condo with nice open floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, glass tile backsplash, laminate wood flooring and beautiful stainless steel appliances open to the large family room and dining room. There is one bathroom located on the first floor for your guests, a slider to a covered patio and an attached 2-car garage. Upstairs you will find a master suite, secondary bedroom and a laundry area. The large master suite is light and bright with an ensuite that includes double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a nice-sized walk-in closet. College Park offers luxurious amenities. Olympic sized swimming pool, 2nd family pool, jacuzzi, shower, public restrooms, splash pads for outdoor water play, clubhouse, full service gym, fire pits, bbq area, sitting and picnic area, walking trails, bike trails, horse trails, multiple parks, tennis courts, basketball courts and much much more. Call Tanya at 909-917-5999 for a tour today.