5482 Union Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this charming two story home in a highly desirable neighborhood with a great curb appeal and spacious front and back lawn.

Quiet location is perfect for your privacy. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located on a private and cul-de-sac with a large lot and attached 3 car garage with a wide driveway for parking. The living room features vaulted ceilings, Gourmet kitchen, Newly painted, New kitchen counter top, new dishwasher,

new microwave, new stove, new kitchen sink and faucet, newly upgraded bathrooms and laminate wood floor.

Current Owner has Done Quality work On This Gorgeous Home. Upgraded Throughout and Shows Like A Model!!!!