Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful one level, corner home in the Yellowstone community. Community features a beautiful play area and swimming pool. This home is zoned within the award winning chino hills school district and has been completely renovated. Large granite kitchen with an island. All brand new windows and shutters within the home along with crown molding, baseboards and casing. Beautiful living room with casing. This home won't last long