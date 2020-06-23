All apartments in Chino
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

16053 Dexter Street

16053 Dexter · No Longer Available
Location

16053 Dexter, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Brand new KB Home in Chino, Open and Spacious Floor Plan. Dark Cabinets throughout, Quartz Countertops, 9' Ceilings, Recessed LED lighting with dimmer, flat panel tv wiring, mirrored wardrobe doors, must see! •Convenient access to Hwy. 71 •Minutes to Chino Hills State Park •Community pool, tot lot and basketball half-court •Top-ranked Chino Valley Unified School District:Excellent Cal Aero Academy k-8th grades and Chino Hills High School, •Close to LA/Ontario International Airport •Near shopping and dining at The Commons at Chino Hills, Chino Spectrum Towne Centre and The Shoppes at Chino Hills

.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16053 Dexter Street have any available units?
16053 Dexter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 16053 Dexter Street currently offering any rent specials?
16053 Dexter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16053 Dexter Street pet-friendly?
No, 16053 Dexter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 16053 Dexter Street offer parking?
No, 16053 Dexter Street does not offer parking.
Does 16053 Dexter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16053 Dexter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16053 Dexter Street have a pool?
Yes, 16053 Dexter Street has a pool.
Does 16053 Dexter Street have accessible units?
No, 16053 Dexter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16053 Dexter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16053 Dexter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16053 Dexter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16053 Dexter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
