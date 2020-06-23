16053 Dexter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

Brand new KB Home in Chino, Open and Spacious Floor Plan. Dark Cabinets throughout, Quartz Countertops, 9' Ceilings, Recessed LED lighting with dimmer, flat panel tv wiring, mirrored wardrobe doors, must see! •Convenient access to Hwy. 71 •Minutes to Chino Hills State Park •Community pool, tot lot and basketball half-court •Top-ranked Chino Valley Unified School District:Excellent Cal Aero Academy k-8th grades and Chino Hills High School, •Close to LA/Ontario International Airport •Near shopping and dining at The Commons at Chino Hills, Chino Spectrum Towne Centre and The Shoppes at Chino Hills



