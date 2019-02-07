All apartments in Chino
15760 Main Street
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

15760 Main Street

15760 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

15760 Main Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Single family residence located in Chino. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a big loft that could be used for an office or a 2nd living room. Come enjoy the open and light space this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

