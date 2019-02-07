Beautiful Single family residence located in Chino. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a big loft that could be used for an office or a 2nd living room. Come enjoy the open and light space this home has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15760 Main Street have any available units?
15760 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 15760 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
15760 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.