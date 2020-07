15715 Moonflower Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table hot tub

NEWLY BUILT HOME FOR LEASE!! THIS COZY TWO STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED AT CHION *PRESERVE COMMMUNITY*. THE HOUSE HAS *SOLAR SYSTEM* WICH CAN SAFE YOU MONEY ON ELECTRICITY. FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS + HUGE LOFT AND 3 BATHROOMS. A GENEROUSLY SIZED, OPEN CONCEPT DESIGN AWAITS YOU. GENEROUS BRIGHT AND AIRY CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN THROUGHOUT. THE LIVING AREA HAS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR OVERSIZED FURNITURE AND HOME ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM. THE KITCHEN HAS A LARGE FUNCTIONING KITCHEN ISLAND FOR EASY MEAL PREP. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SPACE AS WELL AS A BUILT-IN PANTRY MAKE LIFE EASY. WOOD FLOORING ON FIRST LEVEL AND CARPET ON SECOND FLOOR. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, OVAL SOAKING TUB, DUAL SINKS, SEPARATE ENCLOSED SHOWER. THE THOUGHFULNESS CONTINUES WITH AN UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM HOOK UPS. ASSOCIATION AMENITIES INCLUDING THE PARKHOUSE. OVER SIZE POOL, SPA, FULLY EAUIPPED GYM, MEDIA HOUSE, BILLIARD ROOM AND A RESORT-INSPIRED, 15,000 SQUARE FEET RECREATION CENTER SET IN A 3-ACRE PARK. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS AND AN ACTIVE LIFE STILE. EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAY 71, 60 AND 15.