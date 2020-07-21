All apartments in Chino
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

14561 Baylor Avenue

14561 Baylor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14561 Baylor Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Family townhouse recently became available in College Park. Located in a quiet neighborhood walking distance to a park. The master suite offers plenty of space with his and her sink and walk-in closets, spa bath and shower. 3 upstairs bedrooms and an office/den room located downstairs by the entrance. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs with extra storage space. It comes with granite countertop kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and stove. Comes with internet services and access to College Park Clubhouse with 2 pools, jacuzzi, gym and many more amenities. This house is conveniently located nearby shops, FWY 71 & 60, and great rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14561 Baylor Avenue have any available units?
14561 Baylor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14561 Baylor Avenue have?
Some of 14561 Baylor Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14561 Baylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14561 Baylor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14561 Baylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14561 Baylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14561 Baylor Avenue offer parking?
No, 14561 Baylor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14561 Baylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14561 Baylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14561 Baylor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14561 Baylor Avenue has a pool.
Does 14561 Baylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14561 Baylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14561 Baylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14561 Baylor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
