14561 Baylor Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access

Family townhouse recently became available in College Park. Located in a quiet neighborhood walking distance to a park. The master suite offers plenty of space with his and her sink and walk-in closets, spa bath and shower. 3 upstairs bedrooms and an office/den room located downstairs by the entrance. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs with extra storage space. It comes with granite countertop kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and stove. Comes with internet services and access to College Park Clubhouse with 2 pools, jacuzzi, gym and many more amenities. This house is conveniently located nearby shops, FWY 71 & 60, and great rated schools.