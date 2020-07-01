All apartments in Chino
13619 Frady Ave
13619 Frady Ave

13619 Frady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13619 Frady Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
pool
FOR RENT - Single-Story home and it's ready for you to move right in! Step into the Living Room where natural sunlight provides a warm welcome. The Fireplace offers the perfect spot to snuggle up on wintry evenings. The Kitchen has been upgraded and now features Tile flooring, Granite countertops, and updated fixtures, all overlooking the Eating area, Patio, and Backyard so you can keep an eye on everything. The Pantry gives you plenty of storage space for food and supplies. Down the hallway, you'll find the Master Suite and two Guest Bedrooms. All have mirrored wardrobe doors which makes the rooms feel even larger. Both Bathrooms have been updated as well, with new Vanities and fixtures for a refreshed look & feel. Newer HVAC components. Directly across the street, you'll pass through the gate and into your own (semi) private Park! This expansive space includes a large community Swimming Pool, Kiddie Wading Pool, Basketball Court, Kids Play Area, Dog Park and wide-open space for kids & pets to roam free! The cool Clubhouse can be reserved for personal events. It's quite large and the kitchen area is so convenient. All this is available to residents of the community, with controlled access. See the photos to get a feeling for this wonderful amenity. Schools, parks, shopping, dining - all are only moments away from your doorstep in this lovely residence. Take time today to see this great home! Go to RentHMR.com or call 909-259-0398 to set up a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13619 Frady Ave have any available units?
13619 Frady Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13619 Frady Ave have?
Some of 13619 Frady Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13619 Frady Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13619 Frady Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13619 Frady Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13619 Frady Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13619 Frady Ave offer parking?
No, 13619 Frady Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13619 Frady Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13619 Frady Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13619 Frady Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13619 Frady Ave has a pool.
Does 13619 Frady Ave have accessible units?
No, 13619 Frady Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13619 Frady Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13619 Frady Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

