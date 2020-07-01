13619 Frady Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park pool

FOR RENT - Single-Story home and it's ready for you to move right in! Step into the Living Room where natural sunlight provides a warm welcome. The Fireplace offers the perfect spot to snuggle up on wintry evenings. The Kitchen has been upgraded and now features Tile flooring, Granite countertops, and updated fixtures, all overlooking the Eating area, Patio, and Backyard so you can keep an eye on everything. The Pantry gives you plenty of storage space for food and supplies. Down the hallway, you'll find the Master Suite and two Guest Bedrooms. All have mirrored wardrobe doors which makes the rooms feel even larger. Both Bathrooms have been updated as well, with new Vanities and fixtures for a refreshed look & feel. Newer HVAC components. Directly across the street, you'll pass through the gate and into your own (semi) private Park! This expansive space includes a large community Swimming Pool, Kiddie Wading Pool, Basketball Court, Kids Play Area, Dog Park and wide-open space for kids & pets to roam free! The cool Clubhouse can be reserved for personal events. It's quite large and the kitchen area is so convenient. All this is available to residents of the community, with controlled access. See the photos to get a feeling for this wonderful amenity. Schools, parks, shopping, dining - all are only moments away from your doorstep in this lovely residence. Take time today to see this great home! Go to RentHMR.com or call 909-259-0398 to set up a tour.