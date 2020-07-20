13010 Benson Ave.

Amenities

4 Bedroom home with a large pool, 2 full baths newly remodeled, fresh paint throughout the house, new interior doors, high efficiency windows, hardwood floor throughout, central heat and A/C, artificial turf in the front yard, low maintenance backyard, 2 car over sized garage with drive thru setup (access ally in the backyard), Stainless Steel appliances, washer and dryer in the garage keep home interior quiet, ample space for boat/RV, near a variety of major shopping centers, walking distance to Elementary, Junior High and High schools, quiet neighborhood, pets ok outdoors only, tenant has the freedom to choose pool and yard maintenance option as DIY or hire somebody. An upgraded property above the average, must see to appreciate. Showing upon request. Se habla Espanol.

