All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 12787 Ramona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
12787 Ramona Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

12787 Ramona Avenue

12787 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12787 Ramona Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 full bath single story house. Tastefully updated kitchen with a lsland and open concept to the living space for entertaining
and family gatherings. This property has been beautifully landscape with the fruit orchard in the rear of the property, grassy area for the kids, and the BBQ/Patio area for entertaining. The yard offers so much for everyone in the family or could accommodate multi-families to have their own space. Parking is breeze with the U shaped driveway with an extra pad and parking for family.
Make this one a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12787 Ramona Avenue have any available units?
12787 Ramona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12787 Ramona Avenue have?
Some of 12787 Ramona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12787 Ramona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12787 Ramona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12787 Ramona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12787 Ramona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12787 Ramona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12787 Ramona Avenue offers parking.
Does 12787 Ramona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12787 Ramona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12787 Ramona Avenue have a pool?
No, 12787 Ramona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12787 Ramona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12787 Ramona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12787 Ramona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12787 Ramona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside