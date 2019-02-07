12787 Ramona Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 full bath single story house. Tastefully updated kitchen with a lsland and open concept to the living space for entertaining

and family gatherings. This property has been beautifully landscape with the fruit orchard in the rear of the property, grassy area for the kids, and the BBQ/Patio area for entertaining. The yard offers so much for everyone in the family or could accommodate multi-families to have their own space. Parking is breeze with the U shaped driveway with an extra pad and parking for family.

Make this one a must see.