The Summit
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

The Summit

2400 Ridgeview Dr · (949) 354-0870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
Take a Virtual Tour

Relax, your search is over. Welcome home to The Summit at Chino Hills. Enjoy the comforts of home within this beautiful community in Chino Hills, California. Nestled in the Chino Hills, CA foothills, The Summit offers contemporary one- or two-bedroom apartment homes and a suite of community amenities, such as a clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, pool, spa, package concierge lockers and much more. Our apartment homes feature the highest quality appointments and all the little details that define timeless living.

We are across the street from the Ridgeview Trailhead, which offers stunning views of the surrounding mountain ranges and valleys. If you prefer mountain biking on weekends or a leisurely stroll, Chino Hills State Park offers over 60 miles of trails and is minutes away from our community.

Need to upgrade your wardrobe or just a good brunch spot? The Shoppes at Chino Hills is a five-minute drive and offers an array of boutique retailers and upscale eateri

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
rent: $60.00
Cats
rent: $40.00

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit have any available units?
The Summit has 3 units available starting at $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does The Summit have?
Some of The Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit is pet friendly.
Does The Summit offer parking?
Yes, The Summit offers parking.
Does The Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit have a pool?
Yes, The Summit has a pool.
Does The Summit have accessible units?
No, The Summit does not have accessible units.
Does The Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Summit has units with dishwashers.
