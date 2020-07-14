Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court cats allowed

Relax, your search is over. Welcome home to The Summit at Chino Hills. Enjoy the comforts of home within this beautiful community in Chino Hills, California. Nestled in the Chino Hills, CA foothills, The Summit offers contemporary one- or two-bedroom apartment homes and a suite of community amenities, such as a clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, pool, spa, package concierge lockers and much more. Our apartment homes feature the highest quality appointments and all the little details that define timeless living.



We are across the street from the Ridgeview Trailhead, which offers stunning views of the surrounding mountain ranges and valleys. If you prefer mountain biking on weekends or a leisurely stroll, Chino Hills State Park offers over 60 miles of trails and is minutes away from our community.



Need to upgrade your wardrobe or just a good brunch spot? The Shoppes at Chino Hills is a five-minute drive and offers an array of boutique retailers and upscale eateri