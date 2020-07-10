6563 Coyote Street

Amenities

Charming, clean & MOVE-IN READY house, in a wonderful enclave of Chino Hills in Butterfield Ranch Community! House features 3 bedrooms including a Master suite (all upstairs) & 2.5 bathrooms (1/2 bath on first floor adjacent to garage, Jack & Jill bathroom and an en-suite Master bathroom), living room w/high ceiling that adjoins a dining area with direct access to backyard, family room w/fireplace that opens to the kitchen & a bonus loft area. Flooring include wood look vinyl plank on first floor; laminate flooring in loft area; NEW carpet in all bedrooms, stairway & 2nd floor hallway; tile flooring in all bathrooms. Other amenities include : faux wood window blinds, jacuzzi tub in master bath, ceiling fan w/light, stainless steel range oven, sliding door blinds & central HVAC. Landscaped front & rear yards w/automatic sprinkler system; partial hardscaped rear yard w/covered balcony (non-accessible from master bedroom) with no neighbors on the back. Direct access from house to a 2-car garage w/automatic garage door (w/access door to/from side yard). Laundry w/hookups in garage. Plenty of driveway space for RV parking. The house is conveniently located & within walking and driving distance to schools, shopping, business centers, eateries, local parks & freeways~welcome home! *Available for immediate possession; Rent includes gardening service; Tenants to pay for ALL utilities. Built-in BBQ set doesn't work.