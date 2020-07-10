All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 6563 Coyote Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
6563 Coyote Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

6563 Coyote Street

6563 Coyote Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6563 Coyote Street, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming, clean & MOVE-IN READY house, in a wonderful enclave of Chino Hills in Butterfield Ranch Community! House features 3 bedrooms including a Master suite (all upstairs) & 2.5 bathrooms (1/2 bath on first floor adjacent to garage, Jack & Jill bathroom and an en-suite Master bathroom), living room w/high ceiling that adjoins a dining area with direct access to backyard, family room w/fireplace that opens to the kitchen & a bonus loft area. Flooring include wood look vinyl plank on first floor; laminate flooring in loft area; NEW carpet in all bedrooms, stairway & 2nd floor hallway; tile flooring in all bathrooms. Other amenities include : faux wood window blinds, jacuzzi tub in master bath, ceiling fan w/light, stainless steel range oven, sliding door blinds & central HVAC. Landscaped front & rear yards w/automatic sprinkler system; partial hardscaped rear yard w/covered balcony (non-accessible from master bedroom) with no neighbors on the back. Direct access from house to a 2-car garage w/automatic garage door (w/access door to/from side yard). Laundry w/hookups in garage. Plenty of driveway space for RV parking. The house is conveniently located & within walking and driving distance to schools, shopping, business centers, eateries, local parks & freeways~welcome home! *Available for immediate possession; Rent includes gardening service; Tenants to pay for ALL utilities. Built-in BBQ set doesn't work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6563 Coyote Street have any available units?
6563 Coyote Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6563 Coyote Street have?
Some of 6563 Coyote Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6563 Coyote Street currently offering any rent specials?
6563 Coyote Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6563 Coyote Street pet-friendly?
No, 6563 Coyote Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 6563 Coyote Street offer parking?
Yes, 6563 Coyote Street offers parking.
Does 6563 Coyote Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6563 Coyote Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6563 Coyote Street have a pool?
No, 6563 Coyote Street does not have a pool.
Does 6563 Coyote Street have accessible units?
No, 6563 Coyote Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6563 Coyote Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6563 Coyote Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconyChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles