Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
5088 Glenview Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

5088 Glenview Street

5088 Glenview St · No Longer Available
Location

5088 Glenview St, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! This beautiful home is located in the Sycamore Heights area with sweeping views of the city. This turn-key home with trendy upgrades! A modern upgrades featuring grey and white colors with great energy home. A guest bedroom and full bath downstairs and a powder room. There is a lovely living room with a fireplace with a new mosaic tile. The kitchen and combo dining and family room have an open floor plan. There is also a courtyard just off the kitchen; perfect for indoor and outdoor dining and cooking. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash with plenty of cabinets. There is a large kitchen island with eat-in area. There are stainless steel appliances and a step-in pantry. The family room has a fireplace and direct outside access. On the second level, you will find three secondary bedrooms and a laundry room. The first bedroom features a walk-in closet with private bathroom access. The second has private bathroom access and also features its own private balcony with views. The third bedroom features a walk-in closet and full bath. The master suite has a private balcony with sweeping views. The master bath feels like a spa with a jetted tub, his and her separate vanities, shower with bench and private WC. The master suite also features a double door walk-in closet with plenty of space. The yards are landscaped and manageable with views. Three car tandem garage. It won't be last long. RUSH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5088 Glenview Street have any available units?
5088 Glenview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5088 Glenview Street have?
Some of 5088 Glenview Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5088 Glenview Street currently offering any rent specials?
5088 Glenview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5088 Glenview Street pet-friendly?
No, 5088 Glenview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 5088 Glenview Street offer parking?
Yes, 5088 Glenview Street offers parking.
Does 5088 Glenview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5088 Glenview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5088 Glenview Street have a pool?
No, 5088 Glenview Street does not have a pool.
Does 5088 Glenview Street have accessible units?
No, 5088 Glenview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5088 Glenview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5088 Glenview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
