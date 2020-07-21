5088 Glenview Street

Amenities

VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! This beautiful home is located in the Sycamore Heights area with sweeping views of the city. This turn-key home with trendy upgrades! A modern upgrades featuring grey and white colors with great energy home. A guest bedroom and full bath downstairs and a powder room. There is a lovely living room with a fireplace with a new mosaic tile. The kitchen and combo dining and family room have an open floor plan. There is also a courtyard just off the kitchen; perfect for indoor and outdoor dining and cooking. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash with plenty of cabinets. There is a large kitchen island with eat-in area. There are stainless steel appliances and a step-in pantry. The family room has a fireplace and direct outside access. On the second level, you will find three secondary bedrooms and a laundry room. The first bedroom features a walk-in closet with private bathroom access. The second has private bathroom access and also features its own private balcony with views. The third bedroom features a walk-in closet and full bath. The master suite has a private balcony with sweeping views. The master bath feels like a spa with a jetted tub, his and her separate vanities, shower with bench and private WC. The master suite also features a double door walk-in closet with plenty of space. The yards are landscaped and manageable with views. Three car tandem garage. It won't be last long. RUSH!