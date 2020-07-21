Amenities
4994 AGATE RD CHINO HILLS, 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - STUNNING single family home for rent. This home is absolutely beautiful with all thats included. Tile floors and carpeting in the main living area with a lovely fire place .Lots of kitchen cabinets,onyx black appliances, tiled countertops and recessed lights really make the kitchen a great entertainment space.Upgraded bathrooms with custom tiles and fixtures and ceiling fan and walk in closet in the master en suite. The property also offers cathedral ceilings, lots of cabinet/Storage space. Located in the City of Chino Hills close to the 71 freeway.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: None. Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $40 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications
(RLNE5068086)