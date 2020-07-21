All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 4994 Agate Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
4994 Agate Rd
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4994 Agate Rd

4994 Agate Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4994 Agate Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4994 AGATE RD CHINO HILLS, 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - STUNNING single family home for rent. This home is absolutely beautiful with all thats included. Tile floors and carpeting in the main living area with a lovely fire place .Lots of kitchen cabinets,onyx black appliances, tiled countertops and recessed lights really make the kitchen a great entertainment space.Upgraded bathrooms with custom tiles and fixtures and ceiling fan and walk in closet in the master en suite. The property also offers cathedral ceilings, lots of cabinet/Storage space. Located in the City of Chino Hills close to the 71 freeway.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: None. Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $40 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications

(RLNE5068086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4994 Agate Rd have any available units?
4994 Agate Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4994 Agate Rd have?
Some of 4994 Agate Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4994 Agate Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4994 Agate Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4994 Agate Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4994 Agate Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4994 Agate Rd offer parking?
No, 4994 Agate Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4994 Agate Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4994 Agate Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4994 Agate Rd have a pool?
No, 4994 Agate Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4994 Agate Rd have accessible units?
No, 4994 Agate Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4994 Agate Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4994 Agate Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles