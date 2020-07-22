Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

4650 WILLOW BEND CT CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - This gorgeous and spacious 4 bed / 3 bath home is located in a highly sought after neighborhood in Chino Hills. This home has been beautifully maintained and boasts many wonderful upgrades. As you enter through the front door there is an open family room, large kitchen with center island, solid surface corian counter-tops, and an open, formal living and dining room with high ceilings and tile/carpet throughout. The home includes air conditioning allowing you complete climate comfort. The well-manicured backyard is ready for entertaining with its custom design and built-in BBQ. In addition to these upgrades, the home has a 2 car attached garage, easy access to the 71 freeway, shopping centers and restaurants.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley

PET POLICY: No cats /Small dogs only

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities.

GARDENING: 75.00 charged to tenant monthly



