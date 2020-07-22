All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4650 Willow Bend Ct

4650 Willowbend Court · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Willowbend Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
4650 WILLOW BEND CT CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - This gorgeous and spacious 4 bed / 3 bath home is located in a highly sought after neighborhood in Chino Hills. This home has been beautifully maintained and boasts many wonderful upgrades. As you enter through the front door there is an open family room, large kitchen with center island, solid surface corian counter-tops, and an open, formal living and dining room with high ceilings and tile/carpet throughout. The home includes air conditioning allowing you complete climate comfort. The well-manicured backyard is ready for entertaining with its custom design and built-in BBQ. In addition to these upgrades, the home has a 2 car attached garage, easy access to the 71 freeway, shopping centers and restaurants.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley
PET POLICY: No cats /Small dogs only
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities.
GARDENING: 75.00 charged to tenant monthly

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5304640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Willow Bend Ct have any available units?
4650 Willow Bend Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Willow Bend Ct have?
Some of 4650 Willow Bend Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Willow Bend Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Willow Bend Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Willow Bend Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4650 Willow Bend Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4650 Willow Bend Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Willow Bend Ct offers parking.
Does 4650 Willow Bend Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 Willow Bend Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Willow Bend Ct have a pool?
No, 4650 Willow Bend Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Willow Bend Ct have accessible units?
No, 4650 Willow Bend Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Willow Bend Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 Willow Bend Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
