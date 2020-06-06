All apartments in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA
3336 Silvertip Road
3336 Silvertip Road

3336 Silvertip Rd · No Longer Available
Chino Hills
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3336 Silvertip Rd, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The most desirable area of North Chino Hills! Close to shopes, restaurants, schools, parks, supermarkets, banks and everything! Very convenient to freeway 60 and 71.This executive two-story home was built in 1986 and offers 2,531 square feet of living area plus a 3 car attached garage. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen got plenty cabinets and counter space. All new paint throughout. One room on the ground level can be use as office or guest room, one full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs there are the master suite plus 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with granite counters, dual basins, built-in vanity area, separate tub and shower and water closet. Central heating and A/C. Top schools and decent neighborhood, it's just one of the best place to raise a family. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Silvertip Road have any available units?
3336 Silvertip Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 Silvertip Road have?
Some of 3336 Silvertip Road's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Silvertip Road currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Silvertip Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Silvertip Road pet-friendly?
No, 3336 Silvertip Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 3336 Silvertip Road offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Silvertip Road offers parking.
Does 3336 Silvertip Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Silvertip Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Silvertip Road have a pool?
No, 3336 Silvertip Road does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Silvertip Road have accessible units?
No, 3336 Silvertip Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Silvertip Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Silvertip Road does not have units with dishwashers.
