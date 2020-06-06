3336 Silvertip Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The most desirable area of North Chino Hills! Close to shopes, restaurants, schools, parks, supermarkets, banks and everything! Very convenient to freeway 60 and 71.This executive two-story home was built in 1986 and offers 2,531 square feet of living area plus a 3 car attached garage. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen got plenty cabinets and counter space. All new paint throughout. One room on the ground level can be use as office or guest room, one full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs there are the master suite plus 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with granite counters, dual basins, built-in vanity area, separate tub and shower and water closet. Central heating and A/C. Top schools and decent neighborhood, it's just one of the best place to raise a family. Must see to appreciate.