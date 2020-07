Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

EXCELLENT MOVING IN Condition with lots of upgrades included New Exterior Paint, Granite Counter & cabinets, Recces lighting Kitchen & Family Room, Double Pan Windows and Sliding Double Pan Doors, balcony off Master Bedroom, and beautiful back yard. At Cul de Sac just minutes walking distance to the Chinese 99 Ranch Market and Harkins Theater and only 3 minutes driving distance to Costco, The Shoppes Shopping Center.