2440 Moon Dust Dr. E

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious Condo located in Sunset community - Property Id: 51303



NEW Paint.

NEW Espresso Window Blinds.

NEW Flooring in both bedrooms and bathrooms.

NEW Toilets and Bathroom Vanity.

Washer / Dryer and Refrigerator Included.



This corner condominium located in Sunset Townhomes Community offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with the attached two-car garage. Abundant natural lights throughout the open floor plan. The high-ceiling living room includes a ceiling fan and a tiled fireplace. From the balcony, you can enjoy the view of green trees, swimming pool, spa and a tennis court.



Owner pays HOA due (water and trash included). Tenant will be responsible and separately billed for utilities. No pets/smokers. Renter insurance is required. 1-year lease. Copies of last two months bank statements and pay stubs accompanied with application. $29 for credit/background check for each adult applicant.



TEXT 909-686-1861

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51303

Property Id 51303



No Pets Allowed



