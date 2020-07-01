2440 Moon Dust Dr. E

Amenities
Spacious Condo located in Sunset community - Property Id: 51303
NEW Paint.
NEW Espresso Window Blinds.
NEW Flooring in both bedrooms and bathrooms.
NEW Toilets and Bathroom Vanity.
Washer / Dryer and Refrigerator Included.
This corner condominium located in Sunset Townhomes Community offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with the attached two-car garage. Abundant natural lights throughout the open floor plan. The high-ceiling living room includes a ceiling fan and a tiled fireplace. From the balcony, you can enjoy the view of green trees, swimming pool, spa and a tennis court.
Owner pays HOA due (water and trash included). Tenant will be responsible and separately billed for utilities. No pets/smokers. Renter insurance is required. 1-year lease. Copies of last two months bank statements and pay stubs accompanied with application. $29 for credit/background check for each adult applicant.
TEXT 909-686-1861
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51303
Property Id 51303
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5458883)