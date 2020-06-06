2373 Madrugada Drive

Amenities

CHINO HILLS WITH STUNNING VIEW: As you enter your new home, you'll feel the warmth and expanse of this beautiful residence. In the foyer, you'll be met with an open formal living room and attached dining area. With rich, hardwood floors throughout, you'll be proud to show off to family. The vaulted ceilings lend to the grand entertaining area. Travel through the dining area to the chefs kitchen, w/ stone counters and generous storage. The breakfast nook is kitchen adjacent for ease and comfort. An open family gathering room with beautiful fireplace for extra warmth on cool evenings overlooks the kitchen for fun conversation with the chef. A lovely main floor bedroom & attached bath for friends and family is an added convenience. The first floor also provides a separate laundry room and cabinetry. The grand staircase to the second floor is wide and nicely carpeted to keep your feet warm. The Master Suite is generous, w/ full en-suite and walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms and large bath, full bath and built-ins benefit all. Exit to the rear yard, and you'll be in awe of the views. Trees, rolling hills and canyons are your vista. Imagine al-fresco dining and bar-b-que's with family and friends. For the car enthusiast, an attached three car garage will store your vehicles and toys. Top rated Ayala High School, Canyon Hills Junior High and Eagle Canyon Elementary. This home will not last. Tenant to verify square footage. Lease Application https://apply.link/3udht