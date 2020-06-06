All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated September 23 2019

2373 Madrugada Drive

2373 Madrugada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2373 Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
CHINO HILLS WITH STUNNING VIEW: As you enter your new home, you'll feel the warmth and expanse of this beautiful residence. In the foyer, you'll be met with an open formal living room and attached dining area. With rich, hardwood floors throughout, you'll be proud to show off to family. The vaulted ceilings lend to the grand entertaining area. Travel through the dining area to the chefs kitchen, w/ stone counters and generous storage. The breakfast nook is kitchen adjacent for ease and comfort. An open family gathering room with beautiful fireplace for extra warmth on cool evenings overlooks the kitchen for fun conversation with the chef. A lovely main floor bedroom & attached bath for friends and family is an added convenience. The first floor also provides a separate laundry room and cabinetry. The grand staircase to the second floor is wide and nicely carpeted to keep your feet warm. The Master Suite is generous, w/ full en-suite and walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms and large bath, full bath and built-ins benefit all. Exit to the rear yard, and you'll be in awe of the views. Trees, rolling hills and canyons are your vista. Imagine al-fresco dining and bar-b-que's with family and friends. For the car enthusiast, an attached three car garage will store your vehicles and toys. Top rated Ayala High School, Canyon Hills Junior High and Eagle Canyon Elementary. This home will not last. Tenant to verify square footage. Lease Application https://apply.link/3udht

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2373 Madrugada Drive have any available units?
2373 Madrugada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2373 Madrugada Drive have?
Some of 2373 Madrugada Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2373 Madrugada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2373 Madrugada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2373 Madrugada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2373 Madrugada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2373 Madrugada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2373 Madrugada Drive offers parking.
Does 2373 Madrugada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2373 Madrugada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2373 Madrugada Drive have a pool?
No, 2373 Madrugada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2373 Madrugada Drive have accessible units?
No, 2373 Madrugada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2373 Madrugada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2373 Madrugada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
